Haryana Police Sub-Inspector Dies While on Duty at Shambhu Border

Ambala: A 52-year-old sub-inspector of Haryana Police who was deployed at Shambhu border in the wake of farmers’ Delhi Chalo’ march died while on duty on Friday. The cop identified as Hiralal was 52 years old.

According to sources, the policeman's health condition suddenly deteriorated. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Ambala but he could not be saved.

Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur expressed grief over Hiralal's demise. News agency ANI quoted Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur as saying, "Sub-Inspector Hiralal always performed his duties with utmost devotion. His death is a great loss to the police force."

The exact reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have given a "Delhi Chalo" call to press the BJP-led Centre to accept the farmers' demands.

Farmers from Punjab began their march to the national capital on Tuesday, but were stopped by security personnel at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana.



