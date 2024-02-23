English
Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 11:01 IST

Haryana Police Withdraw NSA Charges Imposed on Protesting Farmers in Ambala

Haryana Police has decided to not invoke NSA charges imposed on the protesting farmers in the Ambala district.

Digital Desk
Farmers Protest
Farmers protest. | Image:ANI
Ambala: The Haryana Police on Friday decided to not invoke National Security Act charges imposed on protesting farmers and leaders in the Ambala district.

News agency ANI citing Sibash Kabiraj, IGP of Ambala Range said, "This is to clarify to all concerned that the matter of invoking provisions of the National Security Act on few farm union leaders of district Ambala has been reconsidered and it has been decided that the same will not be invoked. Haryana Police appeals to the protestors and their leaders to maintain peace and co-operate with the authorities in maintaining law and order."

This comes a day after the police on Thursday announced that actions will be taken against farmers leaders and unions, adding that the agitators will also have to pay for the damages caused to public and private properties while protests. 
 

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 11:01 IST

