Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 14th, 2021 at 07:00 IST

Haryana reports no new Covid death; 121 fatalities added after 'death audit'

Haryana reports no new Covid death; 121 fatalities added after 'death audit'

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chandigarh, Sep 13 (PTI) Haryana on Monday did not report any fatality due to COVID-19, even as 121 fatalities were added to the health department's daily bulletin, with a senior health official saying this was done after the conclusion of a "death audit" by a committee with regards to these deaths.      Until Sunday, COVID-19 related deaths were 9,686, according to the health department's bulletin.

However, another bulletin on Monday showed the cumulative COVID-19 death toll in the state at 9,807.

Advertisement

According to the bulletin on Monday, "The outcome of certain COVID-19 cases is under investigation with the state Covid Review Committee." The outcome of 121 cases has been declared as "Covid deaths" out of the total under investigation positive cases by the state death audit committee, said the bulletin.

Haryana's Director General of Health Services Veena Singh said the 121 deaths, which have been added to the bulletin, were under audit earlier.

Advertisement

"These 121 deaths were under audit. After the audit concluded, we added these to the bulletin after following a due process," she said over the phone.

These 121 deaths had occurred over the past several months, she said in response to a question.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Haryana reported 14 fresh Covid cases on Monday, which included four each from Gurgaon and Ambala districts, thus pushing the tally in the state to 7,70,659.

The total active cases in the state were 128, while the overall recoveries was 7,60,501.

Advertisement

The recovery rate was 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said. PTI SUN VSD KJ

Advertisement

Published September 14th, 2021 at 07:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

4 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

4 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

4 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

4 hours ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

4 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

8 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

9 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

10 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

19 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

20 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad SATURDAY Result OUT - Check

    Info5 minutes ago

  2. Battle for the PKL trophy as milestone Season 10 Playoffs kick off

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  3. Viral Video: A Male Koala Mourning Its Female Friend Who Passed Away

    World9 minutes ago

  4. WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, RCB vs UPW: Runs have completely dried up

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  5. Lok Sabha Polls: DMK Begins Alloting Seats to Allies

    Lok Sabha Elections24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo