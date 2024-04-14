Advertisement

Haryana: Following the tragic school bus accident in Mahendragarh, Haryana, authorities have arrested the principal of the school, along with two others, in connection with the incident. The bus overturned, resulting in the heartbreaking loss of six children. Among those apprehended is the principal of the school, whose responsibility for the safety of the children aboard the bus is under scrutiny. Additionally, the driver, who was allegedly intoxicated and fled the scene just before the bus collided with a tree, has been taken into custody. Furthermore, the secretary of the trust who runs the school has also been arrested.

The horrifying school bus accident in Haryana

A school bus carrying around 40 students overturned in Mahendragarh in Haryana, leaving six dead and 20 others injured on Thursday morning.

Preliminary reports suggest that the bus overturned while overtaking a vehicle in Mahendragarh.

"Several school children have been injured," a police official said.

Upon being asked about reports suggesting that the driver was drunk, Verma said, "We have apprehended him and his medical examination is being conducted after which we will be able to properly establish whether he was actually drunk or not".

Some reports are also suggesting that the driver indulged in rash driving, the SP added.

The injured were immediately admitted to private hospitals. After the information, top officials of police and administration have also reached the spot. Haryana's Education Minister Seema Trikha has left for Mahendragarh, officials said.