Updated January 16th, 2024 at 11:41 IST

Haryana Govt Extends Winter Break For Students Till This DATE | Details

The classes will resume for the students of Classes 4 to 12 from 10 am and will not continue beyond 3 pm.

Tanisha Rajput
Winter School Holidays In Haryana
Winter School Holidays In Haryana | Image:Instagram
School Reopening news: The winter break for Haryana schools has been extended till January 18, Thursday due to prevailing cold conditions in the state and other northern Indian states.

This extended winter break is for students up to Classes 3.

Earlier, the winter break was declared in Haryana from January 1 to 15. But since this year, winter seems unstoppable and harsher than before, it has forced officials to take such precautionary measures.

The Education Department has also instructed similar orders to schools in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh districts.

The official notice for Chandigarh reads, "In view of the prevailing inclement weather conditions and to avoid the exposure of children to this extreme cold weather; there will be no classes in physical mode up to Class VIII in any Government, Government-Aided and Recognised Private Schools of UT Chandigarh till the 20th of January 2024. The schools may organise online classes for their students of these classes."

Furthermore, in Punjab, all government-aided and private schools up to class 5 will remain closed till January 21. However, middle, high, and senior secondary schools will be opened from 10 am to 3 pm from Monday, January 15. 

Published January 16th, 2024 at 11:39 IST

