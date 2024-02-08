Advertisement

School reopening news: All government and private schools in Haryana will reopen on Tuesday, Jan 16. The classes will resume for the students of Classes 4 to 12 and the winter break for Classes 1 to 3 has been extended till January 20, a circular issued by the directorate of school education. The designated time for all schools is set from 10 am to 4 pm. Both academic and non-academic staff have been asked to present during these hours.

Several states and UTs have extended winter holidays in the wake of the cold wave. In Gautam Budh Nagar, all schools from nursery to standard 8 will remain closed till January 16, 2024, due to low visibility and cold waves in the district, the Department of Basic Education in Gautam Budh Nagar said.

Advertisement

District Level Officer in the Department of Basic Education Rahul Pawar said, "In wake of dense fog, low visibility and cold wave in the district, all schools from nursery to standard 8 would remain closed till January 16 and the order should be followed strictly."

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), visibility was recorded as 'zero for the first time this winter season in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, Patiala, Ambala, Chandigarh, Palam, Safdarjung (New Delhi), Bareilly, Lucknow, Bahraich, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Tezpur.

Advertisement

The national capital shivered in the cold weather, with the average minimum temperature dropping to almost 3 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning.

The minimum temperature in Delhi's Safdarjung area was recorded at 3.5 degrees Celsius. Similarly, the minimum temperature in Palam was 5.9 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees Celsius in Lodhi Road, 4.0 in Ayanagar, and 4.4 degrees Celsius in Ridge at 8:30 am.