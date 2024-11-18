Published 22:15 IST, November 18th 2024
Haryana Shocker: Man Arrested for Raping his 2 Minor Daughters in Faridabad
The police in Haryana's Faridabad have arrested a man for allegedly raping his two minor daughters on Monday.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Haryana: Man held for raping his 2 minor daughters in Faridabad | Image: Shutterstock
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
22:15 IST, November 18th 2024