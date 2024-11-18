sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Air Pollution | Kailash Gahlot | Ali Khamenei | Maharashtra Elections | Manipur Unrest | PM Modi's Brazil Visit |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Haryana Shocker: Man Arrested for Raping his 2 Minor Daughters in Faridabad

Published 22:15 IST, November 18th 2024

Haryana Shocker: Man Arrested for Raping his 2 Minor Daughters in Faridabad

The police in Haryana's Faridabad have arrested a man for allegedly raping his two minor daughters on Monday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Haryana Rape
Haryana: Man held for raping his 2 minor daughters in Faridabad | Image: Shutterstock
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

22:15 IST, November 18th 2024