Haryana: Student Apprehended For Leaking Class 12th Urdu Question Paper
The Haryana police apprehended a student who allegedly leaked the Urdu language question paper of the Haryana class 12th board examination.
Nuh: The Haryana police apprehended a student who allegedly leaked the Urdu language question paper of the Haryana class 12th board examination. A police source said that the class student, who is a student of class 12, was however, let off on bail after he joined the investigation.
After a copy of the question paper of Urdu went viral on social media on Friday, the Haryana School Education Board cancelled the test.
FIR registered in the matter and further legal action is being taken
Police said an FIR was registered against the student who leaked the paper, his relative Mushtaq, examination centre supervisor Anwar Hussain, Superintendent Ravindere Kumar and observer Vikram under relevant sections of the Haryana Public Examination Act, Section 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC at Nuh Sadar Police Station.
The question paper was leaked from Government Senior Secondary School Examination Centre Tapkan (B-2) of Nuh on Friday.
A team of the Board's District Question Paper Flying Squad, Nuh reached the spot and caught the candidate.
The centre superintendent, observer and supervisor were relieved from duty with immediate effect and the charge of the examination centre was handed over to the working deputy centre superintendent, police said.
