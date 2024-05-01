Advertisement

Chandigarh, Mar 21 (PTI) Weeks after two people died when a tower at Chintels Paradiso society in Gurugram partially collapsed, Haryana Minister J P Dalal on Monday informed the state assembly that structural audit of buildings where complaints have been received will be conducted.

A part of the apartment had collapsed last month, killing two women.

To look into the complaints pertaining to such buildings in Haryana, a structural audit will be conducted and a committee of engineers from IIT will be constituted, the minister said.

Besides this, third party inspection will also be done. In case of any issues with regard to buildings, those responsible for any deficiencies will not be spared and strict action will be taken against them, the Agriculture Minister said while replying to the Calling Attention motion during the ongoing budget session of state assembly here.

Congress' Chiranjeevi Rao and some other opposition MLAs had raised the Chintels Paradiso incident and said that there are "several complaints of sub-standard material used in multi-storey buildings in NCR region, especially Gurugram, Rewari and Faridabad.." Rao sought to know why no action was initiated based on the structural assessment report given by a Jamia Millia Islamia Professor that had declared the safety quotient of Chintels Paradiso apartment in Gurgaon as "doubtful" a year ago.

Rao and another Congress MLA Neeraj Sharma said many high-rise buildings in NCR region falling in Haryana lack adequate fire-fighting arrangements and no proper checks and balances are in place.

Dalal said an FIR had already been lodged in connection with the Chintels Paradiso society incident.

Dalal said draft structural safety regulations have been prepared which will ensure safety and quality of construction during construction phase, at the time of grant of Occupation certificate and even after completion of project to monitor safety of structure in the inhabited building periodically.

After seeking objections and suggestions on the same, the Structural Safety Regulation shall be finalised and notified for compliance of all concerned. Such a mechanism is expected to ensure that high-rise buildings are structurally safer through stringent checks and independent third party audit, he said. PTI SUN VSD CK