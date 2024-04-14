×

Updated April 14th, 2024 at 00:09 IST

Haryana: Toddler in Sonipat Shot at By His Father, Police on Prowl To Nab Accused

In a shocking incident from Haryana’s Sonipat, a man allegedly shot his one and a half year old innocent child over some unknown reason and fled the spot.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Father shoots his child in Sonipat
Father shoots his child in Sonipat | Image:ANI/ Representational
Sonipat: In a shocking incident from Haryana’s Sonipat, a man allegedly shot his one and a half year old innocent child over some unknown reason and fled the spot. The incident sent a shock wave across the area. After the incident, the child was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was being treated under critical condition.

On information, the police reached the spot and based on the statement recorded by the people present at the spot, registered a case against the man. The police are now on the prowl to nab the man at earliest, says a police official.

According to the police, the shooting incident of the child has come to fore in Sonipat’s Lath village. The incident reportedly took place late Friday night. As per the neighbours, they rushed to the spot, after hearing the sound of a gunshot.

The child was shifted to a hospital, where his condition is claimed to be stable after treatment.

Later, the hospital staff passed the information to the local police. During the preliminary inquiry, the police found that the father of the child was absconding. Additionally, it was being alleged that the father of the child shot him and fled.

Further investigation into the matter is being carried out. 
 

Published April 14th, 2024 at 00:09 IST

