Published 20:06 IST, July 4th 2024

Hathras Godman Claims to Cure Cancer, Heart Diseases With 'Miraculous' Hand Pump Water

Many devotees claimed that drinking the hand pump water outside Narayan Hari's dham cured their cancer and heart diseases.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
Hathras Stempede bhole baba
Hathras Godman Claims to Cure Cancer, Heart Diseases With 'Miraculous' Hand Pump Water | Image: Bhole Baba viral photo
  • 3 min read
19:52 IST, July 4th 2024