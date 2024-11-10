Published 16:13 IST, November 10th 2024
Hathras Horror: Elderly Couple Beaten to Death, Family Blocks Highway Demanding Justice
An elderly couple in Hathras district was assaulted and later succumbed to their injuries. The family blocked the Agra-Aligarh highway in protest.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Medha Singh
Hathras Horror: Elderly Couple Beaten to Death, Family Blocks Highway Demanding Justice | Image: X/Representative
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
16:13 IST, November 10th 2024