sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | RG Kar Case | Middle East Conflict | Ratan Tata |

Published 12:12 IST, October 10th 2024

Hathras Stampede: Surajpal Appears Before Judicial Panel in Lucknow

Surajpal, aka as Narayan Sakar Hari, is not mentioned as an accused in the FIR that was lodged after the stampede at Fulrai village in Hathras district.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Hathras Stampede Probe: Link Between Godman and Paper Leak Mastermind Emerges pen_spark
Hathras Stampede: Surajpal (in Pic) Appears Before Judicial Panel in Lucknow | Image: Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

12:12 IST, October 10th 2024