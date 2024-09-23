Published 00:48 IST, September 23rd 2024
Have Very Ambitious Goals to Achieve in Third Term; India a Land of Opportunities, Says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon the celebration of democracy across the world, in particular in India and the US.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Have very ambitious goals to achieve in third term; India a land of opportunities, Says Modi | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
00:48 IST, September 23rd 2024