Mumbai: Days after the Canadian authorities arrested fourth Indian national in connection with the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that New Delhi is open to investigation if Ottawa has any evidence related to any violence which is relevant to be pursued by Indian agencies.

While responding to a question during a press conference, the External Affairs Minister said that Canada has so far not provided to India any crucial information in the case.

News agency PTI quotes the Minister as saying, "We have never received anything which is specific and worthy of being pursued by our investigative agencies and I am not aware that anything has changed in the last few days in that regard.”

As a consular practice, it is informed to the government or the embassy of the country of origin when arrests of foreign nationals are made, Jaishankar added.

Nijjar (45) was shot dead outside Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18, 2023.

The fourth arrest was made by Canada, a week after police arrested three Indians linked with the high-profile case that has severely strained India's diplomatic ties with Canada.

The fourth accused, Amandeep Singh (22) a resident of Brampton, Surrey, and Abbotsford areas of Canada, has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, as per officials.

Trio Charged with First-Degree Murder

IHIT investigators on May 3 arrested three Indian nationals -- Karan Brar (22), Kamalpreet Singh (22) and 28-year-old Karanpreet Singh -- for the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Kamalpreet Singh (22), Karan Brar (22), and 28-year-old Karanpreet Singh (L-R)

All three individuals are Indian nationals living in Edmonton and have been charged with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The three accused held earlier were alleged members of a ‘hit squad’. The Canadian police had also released the pictures of the arrested trio.

India-Canada Ties

Their arrests came months after a diplomatic wildfire ignited following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleging India’s link in the case.

In 2020, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) of India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist. Following Trudeau’s allegation, the Indian government had refuted the claims and called it baseless. This debate triggered a diplomatic row between the two countries. Tensions continue to prevail between the two nations but have somewhat eased since. Meanwhile, India has maintained that Canada never provided any concrete evidence on Nijjar's killing. Even after months of bogus ‘India link’, Trudeau has failed to furnish any concrete evidence against India.

(With PTI inputs)

