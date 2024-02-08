Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 13:07 IST

BIG Development in Haveri Moral Policing: Male Victim’s Father Files FIR

Attempt to murder charges have been pressed against 12 miscreants, who allegedly barged into Haveri lodge and thrashed the couple

Srinwanti Das
Moral Policing in Karnataka
Moral Policing in Karnataka | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bengaluru: In connection with the shocking moral policing case that came to light in Karnataka’s Haveri, the male victim’s father has registered an FIR in the Hangal Police Station. Attempt to murder charges have been pressed against the group of 12 miscreants, who allegedly barged into a room at a lodge in Haveri and questioned and thrashed the inter-faith couple.

Ex-Karnataka CM Bommai’s Big Claim

Former CM Basavaraj Bommai has alleged that the same gang was involved in another case of moral policing and assault. Attacking the Karnataka government of doing minority appeasement, Bommai questioned as to why the government is allegedly protecting the said repeat offenders.

“Siddaramaiah ji, why aren't you taking action? Because they are from a minority community?” Bommai questioned.

BJP Alleges Sexual Assault, Rape in Haveri Incident

After allegations of sexual assault, Karnataka’s senior BJP leader CT Ravi alleged that the moral policing incident in Haveri district was a rape incident and demanded police to take strict action. He called it an ‘inhuman’ incident and stressed that such incidents should not be politicised. “The group of men reached the hotel to rape the woman. I know that few ministers think that if a particular community people do such things, it is acceptable. Politics should not be played on such inhuman things and police must immediately take action. Such things have been happening in the state and police should not tolerate any such activities," Ravi said.  

Inter-faith Couple Dragged, Punched, Slapped 

On hearing that a couple had taken a room at a lodge in Haveri, the group of miscreants barged into the lodge, forced them to open the door and assaulted the couple. After verbally abusing the man, the miscreants dragged, punched, slapped and verbally abused him.

The miscreants filmed the couple and behaved inhumanely with the woman, according to the video of the incident.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 13:07 IST

