New Delhi: Dr KS Rajanna, who lost both his arms and legs due to polio in his childhood, was on Thursday honoured with the country's fourth highest civilian honour - Padma Shri. President Droupadi Murmu conferred Padma Awards upon Dr Rajanna, a specially abled social worker committed to the welfare of differently-abled persons, at the civil investiture ceremony.

He earned a special mention during the awards after his moments of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was present at the ceremony, went viral on social media.

Dr Rajanna greeted PM Modi before receiving Padma Shri

During the ceremony, Dr Rajanna first went to PM Modi to greet him and then went on to receive the honour from President Droupadi Murmu. He was presented Padma Shri for his social works, specifically his work for the welfare of ‘Divyangjan (Specially-abled)’.

Another incident caught everyone’s eyeballs, when he was accepting the greetings of the people present at the event. It was during this time, a soldier stepped ahead to help him, but Dr Rajanna smilingly and warmly refused to take his help, showcasing his spirit of self-reliance.

Dr Rajanna, despite having lost his hands and feet in his childhood, made spectacular achievements in various fields, while as an entrepreneur, provides employment to hundreds of people and helps thousands of specially-abled people to become self-reliant.

After receiving the award, he said, “As a native of Mandya district, this award is as sweet as eating sugar for me. But this should not just remain as an award but it should aid me further in my social work. There is no political reservation for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and I hope that this award prompts the State and Union government to appoint a PwD as a member of legislative council or the Rajya Sabha. We do not just want sympathy, but the opportunity to exercise our rights.”

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya, later took to X, to share his pleasure with a small video clip of him receiving the prestigious award. He wrote, “Lost hands & legs to polio as a kid, doesn't give up, qualifies as mechanical engineer, goes on to win gold in paralympics, turns entrepreneur to give employment to many disabled people. He is Shri KS Rajanna from Karnataka, incredibly determined and resilient.”

Lost hands & legs to polio as a kid, doesn't give up, qualifies as mechanical engineer, goes on to win gold in paralympics, turns entrepreneur to give employment to many disabled people.



He is Shri KS Rajanna from Karnataka, incredibly determined and resilient #PeoplesPadma pic.twitter.com/NUrOsCg4lp — Tejasvi Surya (ಮೋದಿಯ ಪರಿವಾರ) (@Tejasvi_Surya)

About KS Rajanna

Dr KS Rajanna, a resident of Karnataka’s Bengaluru, lost his hands and his legs to polio when he was just 11 months old. However, not letting it damper his spirits, Rajanna learnt to walk on his knees and made his physical limitations his best inspiration. With his high spirit, he went on to achieve several feats.

Apart from his social work, he is also a diploma holder in mechanical engineering and a gold medal winner at paralympics. With his own enterprise, he has provided employment to hundreds of PwDs.

Taking into consideration Rajanna’s social service, the Karnataka government, in 2013, made him the State Commissioner for the Disabled. The 64-year-old Padma Shri award winner was given this post for 3 years, but before the end of his tenure, he was removed from his post. However, after some time he was again given the post.

Padma Awards were conferred to 132 individuals at Rashtrapati Bhavan

As many as 132 individuals have been awarded with the Padma Awards for their significant contribution to society through various fields. Some of the other prominent Awardees include, Vyjayantimala Bali (Padma Vibhushan), Konidela Chiranjeevi (Padma Vibhushan), former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu (Padma Vibhushan), M Fathima Beevi (Padma Bhushan), Hormusji N Cama (Padma Bhushan), Mithun Chakraborty (Padma Bhushan), Usha Uthup (Padma Bhushan), Kaluram Bamaniya (Padma Shri), among others.

President Droupadi Murmu presented Padma Awards during the second civil investiture ceremony of Padma Awards 2024 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and others were present during the ceremony.

