Published 14:57 IST, August 28th 2024
HC Asks Centre to Decide Plea Against Exclusion of Penal Provision for Unnatural Sex Offence in BNS
HC said there can’t be a vacuum to an offence and if there is a vacuum then the offence may fall under the provision of causing bodily harm for the time being
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
HC asks Centre to decide plea against exclusion of penal provision for unnatural sex offence in BNS | Image: Freepik
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:57 IST, August 28th 2024