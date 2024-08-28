sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paralympics 2024 | Bengal Bandh | US Elections | Israel-Hamas | Mpox | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • HC Asks Centre to Decide Plea Against Exclusion of Penal Provision for Unnatural Sex Offence in BNS

Published 14:57 IST, August 28th 2024

HC Asks Centre to Decide Plea Against Exclusion of Penal Provision for Unnatural Sex Offence in BNS

HC said there can’t be a vacuum to an offence and if there is a vacuum then the offence may fall under the provision of causing bodily harm for the time being

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
HC asks Centre to decide plea against exclusion of penal provision for unnatural sex offence in BNS
HC asks Centre to decide plea against exclusion of penal provision for unnatural sex offence in BNS | Image: Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

14:57 IST, August 28th 2024