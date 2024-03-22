×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 18:28 IST

HC Dismisses Cong’s Pleas Against Tax Reassessment Proceedings

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed Congress party's pleas challenging the reassessment proceedings initiated against it by the Income Tax Department.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
gavel
HC Dismisses Cong’s Pleas Against Tax Reassessment Proceedings | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed Congress party's pleas challenging the reassessment proceedings initiated against it by the Income Tax Department.

A bench of Justices Yashwant Varma and Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, while pronouncing the verdict, said, "We dismiss the writ petitions." A detailed order is awaited.

Advertisement

The high court had reserved its order on March 20 on the pleas filed by the political party against the tax reassessment proceedings initiated against it by the authorities for three successive years: 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17.

The party has contested the reassessment proceedings, claiming they were barred by limitation.

Advertisement

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing the Congress party, had submitted that tax reassessment proceedings are barred by limitation and the I-T department could have gone back to a maximum of six assessment years.

The I-T department, however, asserted there was no violation of any statutory provision by the tax authority and that as per the material recovered, the "escaped" income by the party is more than Rs 520 crore.

Advertisement

Recently, the high court had refused to interfere with the order of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal declining to stay a notice issued by the Income Tax department to the Congress for recovery of outstanding tax of more than Rs 100 crore.

The assessing officer had raised a tax demand of more than Rs 100 crore for the assessment year 2018-19 when the income was assessed to be more than Rs 199 crore.

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 18:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Indian private banks loan growth

banks net interest income

3 minutes ago
IPL Opening Ceremony

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony

4 minutes ago
ms dhoni new role in ipl 2024 post

CSK vs RCB Dream11

5 minutes ago
Adidas

Adidas posted loss

5 minutes ago
Five Animals With Amazing Camouflaging Abilities

Camouflaging Animals

7 minutes ago
IPL Opening Ceremony: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Kick Off The Season With Electrifying Performances

IPL Opening Ceremony

7 minutes ago
AAP Reacts to Anna Hazare's Remarks on Kejriwal's Arrest

AAP Reacts to Anna Hazare

7 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal’s Wife Reacts

9 minutes ago
Campus hiring of women in India rose by 5 percentage points in 2022–23

Campus hiring of women

9 minutes ago
Holi

Holi Traditions

10 minutes ago
Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra

Rani-Aditya Marriage

12 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda in a still from Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Veer Savarkar Review

13 minutes ago
Using Blockchain to Ensure Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence

Middle East AI dream depe

21 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live

23 minutes ago
Death

Three bodies found

27 minutes ago
Top 10 ELSS funds

Tax-saving investment

28 minutes ago
China's Chery plans to start selling cars in Italy later in 2024

Chery to enter Italy

29 minutes ago
Eknath Shinde with Iqbal Singh Chahal

Iqbal Singh Chahal

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: BJP Releases Fourth List of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  2. UP Madrasa Board Unconstitutional: Allahabad HC

    Education7 hours ago

  3. Delhi HC Admits CBI Plea Against Acquittal Of A Raja, Others in 2G Scam

    India News8 hours ago

  4. Will send you to jail: HC Warns Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Triptii, Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Spotted Shopping Together In Mumbai

    Entertainment11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo