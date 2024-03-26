×

Updated August 26th, 2022 at 21:41 IST

HC reserves order on bail plea of Abbas Ansari

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday reserved its order on the anticipatory bail plea of mafia-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas Ansari in connection with an arms licence case

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Abbas Ansari
IMAGE: INSTAGRAM - Abbas ANSAR / Shutterstock | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday reserved its order on the anticipatory bail plea of mafia-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas Ansari in connection with an arms licence case.

The bail plea is being heard in the court of Justice D K Singh.

Moving the plea, Abbas had said he was innocent and victimised due to political vendetta.

Opposing the plea, the state counsel argued that the arms and cartridges recovered from him were made of metal, and metallic items are not used in sports.

The special MP-MLA Court on August 24 had declared him an absconder in the case.

It was alleged in the FIR that Abbas obtained a gun license from Lucknow and later he got it transferred to Delhi where he purchased many arms at the changed address.

Police had filed a charge sheet against him on December 24, 2020. 

Published August 26th, 2022 at 21:41 IST

