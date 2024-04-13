Advertisement

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has sought response from the Delhi government on a petition challenging the limit set on the number of eligible beneficiaries under the Old Age Assistance Rules 2009.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued notice on the petition which has claimed that the “ceiling limit is not proportionate to the current ratio of population of persons above the age of 60 years who are eligible for the benefits”.

The petition also seeks a direction to the authorities to revise the rate of pension under the rules, saying that the current Rs 2,000 monthly "is a pittance in view of the current monthly expenditure”.

The court granted time to the Delhi government to file its response and listed the case for further hearing on April 29.

“Issue notice. Anuj Aggarwal, learned Additional Standing Counsel accepts notice on behalf of respondents and seeks time to file counter affidavit. Time as prayed for is granted. Let counter affidavit be filed before the next date of hearing,” the court said in its recent order.

The petitioner, who was represented by senior advocate Sanjoy Ghose, has submitted that no “ceiling limit” with respect to the number of eligible persons was contemplated in the rules which aim to provide social security by way of financial assistance to destitute, old persons who are with or without any means of subsistence and support.

The petitioner has contended that a ceiling limit was arbitrarily imposed by the authorities in 2014 by creating a class amongst equals which not only violates Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India but also defeats the objective behind the welfare scheme.

It is also claimed that while the present ceiling limit under the rules is 5.3 lakh, the benefits of the pension have been denied after granting the same to 4.02 lakh beneficiaries.

“The State must make sincere attempts to provide for old persons who are not capacitated to take care of themselves. In addition to economic constraints, old persons also have to deal with physical incapacity that obstructs any attempt towards self-care. Thus, it is the duty of the State to not merely protect human dignity but to take further steps to facilitate the same,” the petition filed through lawyer Rashmi Singh said.

“However, in the present case the State is in fact guilty of firstly treating this scheme as a liability and not even attempting to the bare minimum which is to at least provide for all beneficiaries within the ceiling limit of 5.3lakhs,” it added.

The petition has stated that he is aware of the budgetary constraints but the authorities are “bound to make every endeavour to include the highest proportion of eligible persons” and ensure a dignified life to them. PTI ADS SA