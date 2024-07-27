sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:09 IST, July 27th 2024

HC Warns Against Legalizing Live-in Relationships for Married People, Citing Concerns of 'Wrongdoing

The Punjab and Haryana High Court stated that protecting married individuals who wish to be in live-in relationships could potentially encourage wrongdoing.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has held that granting protection to married people who want to be in live-in relationships with their partners would amount to encouraging "wrongdoers" and promoting the practice of bigamy.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has held that granting protection to married people who want to be in live-in relationships . | Image: pixabay/rep image
14:09 IST, July 27th 2024