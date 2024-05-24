Advertisement

Pune: In a shocking twist to the Porsche crash case, Pune Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar defended MLA Sunil Tingre, who had visited the police station on the night of the incident. On Sunday, May 19, a 17-year-old boy crashed his father's Porsche Taycan car into two people on a motorbike who were killed in the accident. The super brat teen was granted bail immediately on lame conditions, which was cancelled only after nationwide rage in the handling of the case.

“It’s been asked whether Respected MLA (Sunil Tingre), who is a public representative, had visited the police station (on the night of the incident). He had (indeed) visited the police station - it is a matter of record, it is a matter of fact and there is no doubt about it,” said the Pune CP in a press conference today.

Did the MLA visit the police station and try to influence the investigation?

"Now, I want to make it clear that the police carried out their part of the investigation according to the law. Therefore, the allegations that there was some pressure from him (MLA Sunil Tingre) to change the course of the investigation are false, inappropriate and baseless," says Pune CP Amitesh Kumar.

It had been alleged that Tingre tried to influence the investigation and ensure leniency to the son of the rich builder who killed two people. Tingre had posted an explanation on Facebook on May 20 that he visited the police station to discuss the case and requested the police for strict action. He admitted that the father of the teenager, Vishal Agarwal, had contacted him about the accident, but denied any attempt to influence the case at the police station.

Were there two FIRs in the case?

“Yes, it’s true that there have been two FIRs. The first FIR of Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was between 3 am to 4 am and additionally, between 11 am to 12 pm, a second FIR under the Juvenile Justice Act was registered. Both were filed on the same day, and the accused was charged with Section 304 in the first instance, contrary to reports in the media,” explained the CP.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the Pune CP had admitted that the MLA visited the police station on the fateful night, saying that anyone was free to visit the station.

Killer teen's father sent to 14-day police custody

Pune crash accused Vishal Agarwal - PTI Photo

In the latest update in the Porsche crash case, the Pune Police will now probe whether the killer teenager had consumed drugs at the pub before he took to the wheel. Also, the teen's father Vishal Agarwal, who had been arrested on May 22, has been sent to a 14-day police custody today.

