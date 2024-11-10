Published 20:50 IST, November 10th 2024
"He Will Be Fondly Remembered": PM Modi Expresses Grief on Demise of Tamil Actor Delhi Ganesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the death of veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh, who died on Saturday, November 9, due to health issues.
Reported by: Asian News International
"He will be fondly remembered...": PM Modi expresses grief on demise of Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh | Image: ANI
