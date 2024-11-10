sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Canada Hindu Temple Attack | Trump-Biden Meet | India-Russia Ties | Elon Musk | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • "He Will Be Fondly Remembered": PM Modi Expresses Grief on Demise of Tamil Actor Delhi Ganesh

Published 20:50 IST, November 10th 2024

"He Will Be Fondly Remembered": PM Modi Expresses Grief on Demise of Tamil Actor Delhi Ganesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the death of veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh, who died on Saturday, November 9, due to health issues.

Reported by: Asian News International
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PM Modi expresses grief on demise of Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh
"He will be fondly remembered...": PM Modi expresses grief on demise of Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh | Image: ANI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

20:50 IST, November 10th 2024