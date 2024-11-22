sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Gautam Adani | India-Canada Row | Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Donald Trump |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 5 Killed in Head-on Collision Between Car and Truck in Rajasthan's Udaipur

Published 11:27 IST, November 22nd 2024

5 Killed in Head-on Collision Between Car and Truck in Rajasthan's Udaipur

The car carrying five persons was on the wrong side of the road when the dumper truck collided with it head-on.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
5 Killed, 7 Injured in Two Separate Accidents in MP's Khargone and Morena
5 Killed in Head-on Collision Between Car and Truck in Rajasthan's Udaipur | Image: pti
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

11:27 IST, November 22nd 2024