Published 11:27 IST, November 22nd 2024
5 Killed in Head-on Collision Between Car and Truck in Rajasthan's Udaipur
The car carrying five persons was on the wrong side of the road when the dumper truck collided with it head-on.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
5 Killed in Head-on Collision Between Car and Truck in Rajasthan's Udaipur | Image: pti
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
11:27 IST, November 22nd 2024