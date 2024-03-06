Updated March 6th, 2024 at 12:48 IST
Head-On Collision on Delhi-Meerut Expressway: 1 Killed, 2 Injured
The incident happened 500 meters away from Hawa Hawai restaurant in the Mussoorie police station area.
Image:Republic Digital
New Delhi: An elderly woman was killed and 2 others were severely injured after a car in which they were travelling collided with a mini truck on the Delhi-Meerut expressway on Wednesday. The incident happened 500 meters away from Hawa Hawai restaurant in the Mussoorie police station area.
This is a developing story, more details awaited.
Published March 6th, 2024 at 12:48 IST
