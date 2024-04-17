Advertisement

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru traffic police has issued traffic advisory in North Bengaluru at the Hebbal flyover from April 17 in view of construction of two new lanes for the flyover by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA).

Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda announced on Tuesday that the BDA has initiated road infrastructure works to add two new additional tracks to the Hebbal flyover.

Advertisement

Due to this, two spans of the existing K R Puram ramp need to be dismantled at the junction where the ramp joins the main track, he added.

The police commissioner said that commencing Wednesday, the K R Puram up ramp of the Hebbal flyover will be closed to all vehicular traffic except for two-wheelers.

Traffic Diversions are as follows: -

1) Commuters from Nagavara (ORR) heading towards the city via Mekhri circle can go to Hebbal circle below the flyover, take a right towards Kodigehalli, and then make a U-turn to join the service road and further join the loop towards Bengaluru city.

2) Commuters from Hegdenagar-Thanisandra can use GKVK – Jakkur road to enter the city.

Advertisement

3) Commuters from the KR Puram side towards the city can use alternative routes to enter the city, such as the IOC-Mukunda theatre road, the Lingarajapuram flyover route, and the Nagavara-Tannery road.

4) Commuters travelling towards KIAL Airport from KR Puram, Hennur, HRBR layout, Banasawadi, KG Halli and surrounding areas are requested to use the Hennur-Bagalur Road to reach the airport.

Advertisement

5) Commuters from KR Puram towards Yeshwantpur can go straight below the Hebbal flyover towards BEL circle, and take left turn at BEL circle to reach Sadashivanagar PS junction and take a right turn and move towards IISc and further towards Yeshwantpur.