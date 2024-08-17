Published 15:22 IST, August 17th 2024
Healthcare Services Hit as Nagaland Doctors Protest rape, Murder at Kolkata Hospital
Nagaland Doctors declared withdrawal of all services, except the emergency, from 6 am to 6 pm, amid the protest against the Kolkata rape murder.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Nationwide Doctors are on strike, protesting against Kolkata rape and murder incident | Image: PTI/ Representational
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
15:10 IST, August 17th 2024