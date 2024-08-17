sb.scorecardresearch
  • Healthcare Services Hit in Arunachal as Doctors Protest Rape, Murder at Kolkata Hospital

Published 15:02 IST, August 17th 2024

Healthcare Services Hit in Arunachal as Doctors Protest Rape, Murder at Kolkata Hospital

Doctors in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday joined the nationwide protest demanding justice for the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kolkata doctor rape murder
Holding placards and shouting slogans, the protesting doctors demanded justice for the victim and her family members | Image: PTI
