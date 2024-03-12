×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 21:42 IST

Heart Wrenching Video: CCTV Shows Karnataka Woman Brutally Attack Father-in-Law with Walking Stick

Woman identified as Uma Shankari beats father-in-law with a walking stick in Bengaluru, captured on CCTV; arrested, victim hospitalised.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
CCTV Shows Karnataka Woman Brutally Attack Father-in-Law
CCTV Shows Karnataka Woman Brutally Attack Father-in-Law | Image:X: gharkekalesh
A video has been circulated on X where a woman was caught beating an elderly man with his walking stick in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The incident took place on March 9 and was caught on a camera in the home.

The name of the woman is Uma Shankari who is an officer in the Karnataka Electricity Board (KEB) and the elderly man who was getting beaten is her own father-in-law, Padmanabha Suvarna. She repeatedly hits him with his stick and the man is seen requesting her not to attack.

An X user named @gharkekalesh posted the video and wrote in the caption, “Disturbing Visuals Heart Wrenching assault of elderly father-in-law by daughter in law in Mangalore's Kulasekhara. The culprit here is Umashankari, an officer in KEB in Attawara.”

The woman didn’t stop even after Padmanabha fell down on the floor, the CCTV footage shows. She then left her father-in-law on the floor and went to another room leaving the man crying in pain. The cause why Uma Shankari hit her father-in-law is still unknown. The man was admitted to hospital with multiple injuries whereas Uma Shankari was arrested and was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

 

Published March 12th, 2024 at 21:42 IST

