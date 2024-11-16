sb.scorecardresearch
  • Heartbreaking!: PM Modi Condoles Deaths in Jhansi Hospital Fire Tragedy

Published 08:41 IST, November 16th 2024

Heartbreaking!: PM Modi Condoles Deaths in Jhansi Hospital Fire Tragedy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of children in a fire that engulfed the children's ward of a medical college in UP's Jhansi.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi | Image: PTI
08:29 IST, November 16th 2024

