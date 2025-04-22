Heartbreaking Video Shows Family Crying in Grief as Terror Reveals Its Beastly Face In Pahalgam

New Delhi: A heartbreaking video has surfaced showing family of injured tourists crying in grief after cowardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam killing at least two people and 12 injured.

According to reports, the masked terrorists opened fire at tourists reportedly at a place which is non-motorable. The attack took place at a place which is 7-8 kms in the meadows.

Security teams are present at the spot and the situation is being monitored at the top level.

One of the survivors of the attack said that her husband was shot in the head while seven others were also injured in the attack.

Several videos have emerged from the terror attack site in Pahalgam showing tourists whose family members were injured in the attack crying for help.

Multiple people were seen lying injured on the ground. A video showed woman crying and asking to help her husband and save his life, who was injured in the terror attack.

Reports have also emerged that the terrorists were apparently in camouflage. Pahalgam is one of the most visited tourists place in Jammu and Kashmir with vast meadows and crystal clear lakes. The terror attack has also come ahead of the registrations for the Amarnath yatra.

Security forces launch joint terror operation

Security forces have launched a joint operation comprising Indian Army’s Victor Force, Special Forces, JKP SoG, and CRPF 116 Battalion.

The terror attack took place in the upper meadows of Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley, a non-motorable region and is only approachable only on foot or on horseback.

BJP National Executive Member Ravinder Raina strongly condemned the attack on tourists in Pahalgam, calling the assailants “cowardly Pakistani terrorists.”

He bashed terrorists for targeting innocent visitors rather than facing the security forces.

“These cowardly terrorists have attacked tourists who came to Kashmir to enjoy its beauty,” Raina stated, adding that the injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The BJP leader assured that the perpetrators would be held accountable for their actions.