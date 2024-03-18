×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 00:06 IST

'Heartening to See...': PM Narendra Modi Praises First Formula-4 Car Show Held in Srinagar

Praising the first ever Formula-4 car show that was organised on the banks of Dal Lake in J&K’s Srinagar, PM Modi called it a heartening sight to see.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Formula-4 car show in Srinagar
Formula-4 car show held in Srinagar on the banks of Dal Lake | Image:X/ @narendramodi
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Formula4 Car Show in Srinagar: Praising the first ever Formula-4 car show that was organised on the banks of Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called it a heartening sight to see. In a heartwarming gesture, Prime Minister Modi quoted and responded to an individual’s tweet on X related to the Formula-4 car show, and lauded the event.

Responding to the organisation of the car show in Srinagar, PM Modi said that such events will help in showcasing the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

Tourism Department organised the event, says source

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X and said, “This is very heartening to see. It will help further showcase the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Advertisement

“India offers great opportunities for motorsports to thrive and Srinagar is right on top of the places where it can happen!” the prime minister added.

The tweet was posted on X from the social media handle of one individual named Mihir Jha, reposting whose post, PM Modi called the event as a heartening sight.

Advertisement

Earlier, Jha, while sharing a few vibrant videos and photos of the event, wrote on X, “Mera Kashmir badal raha hai (My Kashmir is Changing) - PM Modi has changed Kashmir! The first ever Formula-4 car show was held on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar today!”

The said car show event was organised in collaboration between Formula-4 and the Indian Racing League under the aegis of the Tourism Department.
 

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 00:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

I LEAGUE

Eddie Hernandez

a few seconds ago
Smriti Mandhana

WPL 2024

8 minutes ago
Virat Kohli on video call with RCB women's team

Kohli's video call

16 minutes ago
Formula-4 car show in Srinagar

PM Modi Praises Car Show

24 minutes ago
Jaya Bachchan, Siddhanth Chaturvedi

Shweta Bachchan Turns 50

30 minutes ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan poster

Prithviraj in BMCM

35 minutes ago
UK Princess of Wales Kate Middleton Charles Spencer Diana

Charles Spencer Worries

36 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

WPL 2024

39 minutes ago
Damsel trailer

Millie On Damsel Shoot

an hour ago
Delhi weather

Delhi Temperature, AQI

an hour ago
RCB

RCB's first reaction

an hour ago
RCB

WPL 2024

an hour ago
Sidharth Malhotra

BTS From Yodha

an hour ago
Sidharth Malhotra

'Yodha' Sidharth Snapped

an hour ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Is A Stunner

an hour ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri In Shiny Outfit

an hour ago
Why is Rahul saying no to Amethi?

PM Modi in Andhra Pradesh

an hour ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay Walks The Ramp

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Netizens React To Jackie Chan's Viral Photos Ahead Of His 70th Birthday

    Entertainment7 hours ago

  2. FIR Filed Against Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Baghel in Mahadev App Case

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Election Commission Makes Fresh Electoral Bonds Data Public

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  4. Gandhis to Snap Ties with Old Family Bastions: Sources

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  5. NIA Attaches 4 Properties For Being 'Proceeds of Terrorism'

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo