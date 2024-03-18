Advertisement

Formula4 Car Show in Srinagar: Praising the first ever Formula-4 car show that was organised on the banks of Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called it a heartening sight to see. In a heartwarming gesture, Prime Minister Modi quoted and responded to an individual’s tweet on X related to the Formula-4 car show, and lauded the event.

Responding to the organisation of the car show in Srinagar, PM Modi said that such events will help in showcasing the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tourism Department organised the event, says source

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X and said, “This is very heartening to see. It will help further showcase the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir.”

“India offers great opportunities for motorsports to thrive and Srinagar is right on top of the places where it can happen!” the prime minister added.

The tweet was posted on X from the social media handle of one individual named Mihir Jha, reposting whose post, PM Modi called the event as a heartening sight.

Earlier, Jha, while sharing a few vibrant videos and photos of the event, wrote on X, “Mera Kashmir badal raha hai (My Kashmir is Changing) - PM Modi has changed Kashmir! The first ever Formula-4 car show was held on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar today!”

The said car show event was organised in collaboration between Formula-4 and the Indian Racing League under the aegis of the Tourism Department.

