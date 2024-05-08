Old couple booking a cab to wish their grandchild on his 5th birthday is too adorable | Image:Instagram

Viral Video: Whoever said technology is just for the younger generation? This transportation company's online platform is sharing some remarkable stories inspired by real-life events.

And one such story is of the Reddys, a couple in their 80s. In the video, Mr. Reddy is seen getting ready late at night, prompting his wife to ask, "Who goes out in the middle of the night?"

But when the alarm sets off at 11:15pm and Mr Reddy tries to book a cab, he is reminded by his wife that he is not 18, but 80. He hands over the mobile phone to her.

Mrs Reddy easily books an Uber cab, and packs a homemade cake for her grandchild. The couple then go for a close-to-midnight ride to wish their 5-year-old grandchild a very happy birthday.

This video is part of a campaign that uncovers delightful ways in which people experience Uber. "The campaign aims to celebrate the zeal of partners and riders who have set forth to achieve their goals and reassure them that Uber will always be part of their journey," reads a quote on their website.

Uber posted the video on their Facebook page with the caption, "Our latest film, The Reddy tells a story about an 80-year-old couple, technology, mobility and a sweet surprise. Who says surprises are just for the young?

