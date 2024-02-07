Advertisement

IIn rare example of communal harmony, a Muslim man sings Ramcharitamanas to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at ‘Divine Art and Skill Exhibition’ in Gorakhpur earlier today.

The heartwarming video which will melt your heart comes days after the grand consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

In the video, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh patted the back of a man wearing a skull cap and a pink kurta as he flawlessly recited passages from the Ramcharitamanas.

Social media users have responded differently to the video, with many praising it as a moving illustration of social togetherness and the unifying force of literature and culture. It reminds us of the diverse range of customs and beliefs that make up India's cultural mosaic.



