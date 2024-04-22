Heartwarming Video Of PM Modi Touching Padma Shri Drona Bhuyan's Feet | WATCH

Advertisement

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday presented Padma Awards 2024 at Civil Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan. One of the heartwarming highlights of the ceremony was a video capturing Prime Minister Narendra Modi respectfully touching the feet of Padma Shri recipient Drona Bhuyan.

Watch | PM Modi Touching Padma Shri Drona Bhuyan's Feet

Who is Drona Bhuyan?

Drona Bhuyan is a noted artiste and an exponent of Ojapali and Deodhani dance. He has been named for the prestigious Padma Shri award for the year 2024. He has several recognitions to his name including the Guru title from the Ministry of Culture, Jibon Jora Sadhona Bota from Asom Sanskrit Mahasava and Bishu Rabha Award from Assam Govt. He had also taken the initiative to open a training centre for Suknanai Ojapali and Deodhani in Darrang.

President Murmu conferred the esteemed Padma Vibhushan award upon former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. The ceremony also saw the presentation of the Padma Bhushan award to renowned personalities such as iconic singer Usha Uthup and celebrated Bharatnatyam dancer Dr. Padma.