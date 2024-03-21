×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 15th, 2022 at 20:37 IST

Heatwave grips Jammu as mercury settles near 44 deg C

Heatwave gripped most parts of Jammu region with the mercury moving further up and settling at the season’s high of 43.9 degrees Celsius, officials said on Sunday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Heatwave gripped most parts of Jammu region with the mercury moving further up and settling at the season’s high of 43.9 degrees Celsius, officials said on Sunday.

The day temperature in Jammu was seven notches above normal for this time of the season, they said.

The city also marked a rise in the night temperature, which settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius – 3.3 notches above the season's average.

Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, was the second hottest recorded place in Jammu region with a high of 41.5 degrees Celsius and a low of 23.8 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department officials said.

Meanwhile, the summer capital Srinagar recorded a dip in the maximum temperature which settled at 29.8 degrees Celsius against Saturday's 31.3 degrees Celsius. The day temperature in the city was 5.9 degrees above normal.

The night temperature was also three degrees above normal in Srinagar, which recorded a low of 13.6 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

The weather office has predicted relief from the heatwave from Monday evening owing to inclement weather.

"There is a possibility of continuation of a dry and clear weather till May 16. Widespread moderate rain or thunderstorm with hailstorm at some places and snow over higher reaches is most likely during May 16 (evening) till May 18," an official said. 

Advertisement

Published May 15th, 2022 at 20:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mohammed Shami

GT replace Shami

a few seconds ago
Renowned Indian classical musicians Ranjani and Gayatri have announced their decision to withdraw from the Music Academy's Conference 2024

Carnatic Music Row

a few seconds ago
EV incentives for 'Make in India'

New EV policy

a few seconds ago
Water system

US water system at risk

2 minutes ago
Keshav Maharaj

Keshav Maharaj at Ayodhya

2 minutes ago
ETF

Motilal Oswal's new ETFs

2 minutes ago
Exam Postponed

MPPSC PCS exam postponed

3 minutes ago
I-T department establishes 24x7 control room to monitor election finances

24x7 Election Vigilance

4 minutes ago
Chevron oil spills settlement

Chevron oil spills

7 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Maxwell mimics Kohli

8 minutes ago
GUJCET hall ticket out

GUJCET hall ticket out

10 minutes ago
Exam results

Bihar Board 12th Result

11 minutes ago
The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

11 minutes ago
ECB risk management guidance

ECB

14 minutes ago
30 Students Rushed to Hospital in Dharavi After Lizard Found in Sambar

Lizard Found in Sambar

14 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni goes RETRO

15 minutes ago
Rajiv Mehta, Mahindra and Mahindra Limited & Mr. Yash Batra, Adani Total Energies E-Mobility Limited

EV charging infra

16 minutes ago
Taxes with AI

Taxes with AI

16 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Assam STF Nabs Top ISIS Terrorists During Search Operation Along IB Area

    India News16 hours ago

  2. Centre Notifies Fact Check Unit Under PIB To Monitor Online Content

    India News16 hours ago

  3. Delhi HC Issues Summons to TMC Leader Mahua Moitra in Defamation Case

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Delhi Woman Sweeping Outside Her House Rammed by Car, Dies

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Chhattisgarh: 13 Students Injured After School Roof Gets Ripped Off

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo