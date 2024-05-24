Heatwave In Delhi, 3 Other States, Kerala on Red Alert for Rainfall | Full IMD Forecast Here | Image:@Indiametdept/x

Advertisement

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday sounded a heatwave alert, issuing red alert for Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana for May 24. The Met department also predicted heatwave conditions in Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

The weather forecast bulletin predicts that heatwave conditions are expected in isolated pockets of Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh until May 27; in Gujarat till May 26; in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra till May 25; and in Uttar Pradesh over the next three days.

Advertisement

"Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely in many parts of Rajasthan, few parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and heatwave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, Saurashtra & Kutch on 24th May, 2024," it said.

“Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions very likely in many/most parts of Rajasthan during 23rd-27th; in some/many parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh during 23rd-27th; West Uttar Pradesh during 26th & 27th; in isolated pockets of Delhi during 24th-27th May, 2024," it added.

Advertisement

Rain In Northeastern States, Heavy Showers in Kerala

The Met department predicted that widespread light to moderat rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds of up to 40 kmph will hit Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 7 days.

Advertisement

"Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 26th & 27th with isolated very heavy rainfall on 27th May, 2024," it added.

The Met department also predicted heavy showers for Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry on May 24, Andhra Pradesh on May 25, and Kerala until May 25.

Advertisement



