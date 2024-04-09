×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 23:45 IST

Planning a Trip to Goa? Heatwave Likely in State Over Next 7 Days. Check Advisory HERE

The Goa State Disaster Management Authority on Monday issued an advisory on preventive measures after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted "heatwave like conditions" in the coastal state for the next seven days.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Goa
Goa | Image:goa-tourism.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Panaji: The Goa State Disaster Management Authority on Monday issued an advisory on preventive measures after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted "heatwave like conditions" in the coastal state for the next seven days.

The maximum temperature recorded in Goa was in the range of 33-35 degrees Celsius and is likely to remain unchanged for the next seven days, resulting in "heatwave like conditions or discomfort", the advisory said.

Advertisement

The "above normal temperature" could be tolerable for the general public but a moderate health concern for infants, elderly persons and those with chronic diseases, it added.

"It is advised to take precautionary measures for hot weather while going outside during peak hours of the day, that is around 11 am to 3 pm. People should not panic and must take preventive measures like avoiding prolonged heat exposure, wearing lightweight, light coloured, loose, cotton clothes and drinking sufficient water at regular intervals," the advisory said.

Advertisement

Recognise the signs of heat stroke, heat rash or heat cramps such as weakness, headache, nausea, sweating and seizures, it added.

The Goa State Disaster Management Authority said the current situation cannot be termed as heatwave as the criteria in the state for this is when maximum temperature is 4.5 degrees Celsius more or less than normal.

Advertisement

Heatwave is when actual temperature is 37 degrees Celsius or more, it said. 

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 23:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

NCP (SP) leader Rohini Khadse.

Khadse Daughter Will Stay

a few seconds ago
Ajay Devgn in Maidaan

Ajay Talks About SA Rahim

5 minutes ago
Grounded Helicopter Forces Rahul To Stay Overnight In MP

Grounded Helicopter Force

9 minutes ago
Amar Singh Chamkila

Chamkila BTS Photos

13 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit Nene

Eid Outfits

14 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Celeb-inspired Denim Look

15 minutes ago
Watch EAM S Jaishankar's Biggest Pre-election Interview With Arnab Goswami At 8 PM And 10 PM Only on Nation Wants to Know

S Jaishankar

16 minutes ago
Murder Mubarak

Thrillers Based On Books

17 minutes ago
Rush Hour

Jackie Chan Turns 70

17 minutes ago
"Record actually shows that the DMK was very much party to the decision(s)" made on the Katchatheevu island, Jaishankar told Republic.

S Jaishankar With Arnab

18 minutes ago
Goa

Goa Heatwave

18 minutes ago
Pushpa Part 1

Allu Arjun Turns 42

18 minutes ago
Jaishankar told Republic that he “thought over” joining the saffron party "for weeks" before he actually did join the BJP.

Why Jaishankar Joined BJP

19 minutes ago
lettuce

Veggies To Eat In Summers

19 minutes ago
Byadagi Dry Red Chilli

Indian Chillies To Try

20 minutes ago
Indoor Excercise

Tips to Maintain Fitness

22 minutes ago
MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir share a lovely hug after CSK vs KKR

Dhoni and Gambhir's hug

24 minutes ago
Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz On Deepika-Kareena

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ex-Union Min Birender Singh Quits BJP, Set To Join Congress on Tuesday

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Pune Student Kidnapped, Strangulated by 3 Including Friend For Ransom

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Out With Family, Man's Body Cut into '17 Pieces' After Being Hit by Audi

    India News8 hours ago

  4. 'Khichdi Chor Sanjay Raut Stole Poor People's Food': Sanjay Nirupam

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Dinesh Karthik reveals his BIGGEST REGRET to R Ashwin

    Sports 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo