Heatwave Likely to Prevail in Delhi Till May 30 | Image:X

New Delhi: No respite is likely for the national capital which is reeling under scorching heat as the India Meteorological Department has predicted heat wave conditions will prevail for next three days till May 30.

Earlier, the IMD had predicted that the mercury was likely to touch 46 degree Celsius in Delhi on Monday. While the minimum temperature settled at 29.2 degrees Celsius, 2.6 notches above normal.

On Sunday, the mercury in Delhi settled at 45.4 degree Celsius, five degrees above the normal temperature, as per the Safdarjung weather observatory.

Since last week, the national capital has been registering a maximum temperature above 40 degrees, providing no relief from the extreme heat conditions.

According to the seven-day forecast released by the IMD, the maximum temperature in Delhi will remain above 46 degrees for the next two days, after which it will register a dip by a degree on Thursday. The temperature will decrease from Friday onwards.

The mercury will settle at 44 degrees on Friday and 43 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

The Met has predicted light rain in Delhi on Friday and partly cloudy sky on Saturday. Sunday will see a partly cloudy sky. On Sunday, Delhi’s Mungeshpur was the hottest place in the city with the maximum temperature recorded at 48.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Najafgarh which recorded 48.1 degrees.

The temperatures were at least 8 degrees above normal, according to the Met Department.

