English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 29th, 2022 at 21:45 IST

Heatwave singes Odisha as Boudh records season's highest 45 deg C for 2nd straight day

Heatwave singes Odisha as Boudh records season's highest 45 deg C for 2nd straight day

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bhubaneswar, Apr 29 (PTI) The searing heatwave enveloped parts of Odisha with Boudh town recording the season's highest 45 degrees Celsius for the second consecutive day on Friday and the mercury level crossing 40 degrees C at 25 places, the meteorological department said.

People sweltered under the sun with intense humidity during the day, while the minimum temperature was also above normal by 3.1 degrees or more at some places in Odisha, a bulletin said.

Advertisement

The heatwave singed Subarnapur, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Boudh, Bolangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh and Angul districts.

It occurs when the maximum temperature is 4.5-6.4 notches above normal and at least 40 degrees C in the plains or 37 in the coastal areas at two weather stations or more in a meteorological subdivision for two consecutive days, the department said.

Advertisement

Nine weather stations recorded 43 degrees or more, with Boudh town logging 45 degrees, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

The maximum temperature shot up to 44.7 degrees in the industrial town of Angul, followed by 44.6 in Deogarh, 44.5 in Talcher and 44 in Bolangir.

Advertisement

It rose by three levels above the average to settle at 40.2 degrees in the state capital and 40.1 in Cuttack, the weather office said.

There will be "no large change in the maximum temperature" during the next two days, following which it can slightly decrease by around two degrees in the subsequent two-three days.

Advertisement

The mercury level is likely to be more than 40 degrees and above normal by three-five notches in the interior parts of Odisha and by two-three levels in a few areas in the coastal region during the next couple of days.

The meteorological department issued a 'yellow' warning of a heatwave in several districts of western, north-coastal and southern Odisha for the next four days.

Advertisement

The alert is applicable for Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Subarnapur, Boudh and Bolangir on Saturday. It denotes that the heat is tolerable, but there is a slight health concern for vulnerable sections like the elderly and infants.

The weather office urged people to take precautionary measures while going out between 11 am and 3 pm in these areas.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea around May 4. Under its influence, a low-pressure area may form over the region during the following 24 hours and become more marked in the subsequent period, the department added. PTI HMB BDC BDC

Advertisement

Published April 29th, 2022 at 21:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

5 hours ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

5 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

6 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

6 hours ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

6 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

7 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

7 hours ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

7 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

8 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

a day ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

a day ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

a day ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi Meets Padma Vibhushan Awardee Vyjayanthimala | Photos

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  2. Conspiracy to Demolish Roof, Stop Puja in Gyanvapi Cellar: Hindu Side

    India News19 minutes ago

  3. UEFA media rights in India renewed for additional three seasons

    Sports 35 minutes ago

  4. Earthquake Strikes Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

    India News38 minutes ago

  5. Satwik-Chirag will be the ones to beat in Paris: Gopichand

    Sports 40 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo