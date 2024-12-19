Heavy Bleeding, Deep Cut: RML Hospital After BJP MPs Attacked by Rahul Gandhi Admitted to ICU

After two BJP MPs were admitted to RML Hospital over scuffle in Parliament, Medical Superintendent Ajay Shukla said both of leaders suffered head injuries | Image: Video grab

New Delhi: After two BJP MPs were admitted to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital over the alleged scuffle in the Parliament, Medical Superintendent Ajay Shukla said that both of the leaders suffered head injuries and have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Shukla also said that they are trying to stabilize both (Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput).

"Tests will be done. Symptomatic treatment has begun. Since both of them suffered head injuries, they were admitted to the ICU. Pratap Sarangi was experiencing heavy bleeding and he had suffered a deep cut. So, he had to be stitched up. His evaluation is in progress. Mukesh Rajput had fallen unconscious. Right now, he is conscious but he is dizzy and anxious. His BP had shot up," he added.

The RML MS also said that it will depend on the patient and their reports to decide how long they will stay in the hospital.

Earlier, as parallel protests from both Treasury and Opposition benches continued outside parliament a fresh controversy broke out. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi alleged that he was hurt after getting a push from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Sarangi claimed that he was standing on stairs when another member of Parliament fell on him, leading to an injury on his head.

"Rahul Gandhi pushed a member of Parliament who fell on me after which I fell down...I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me..." Singh told reporters. The BJP MP was rushed for treatment in an ambulance.

Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Dharmendra Pradhan visited RML Hospital to meet the injured BJP MPs.



Speaking to reporters, Chouhan said, "Decorum has been torn apart. Democracy has been shredded and sullied. There is no other example like that of the hooliganism of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. Such conduct was never seen in the Parliamentary history of India."



"Why are they releasing their frustration in Parliament if they lost Haryana and Maharashtra? A workshop should be called to train Rahul Gandhi and Congress people to understand the conduct in democracy," Chouhan added.



Earlier, reacting to allegations of the BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in his defence, said that he was trying to get inside the Parliament when he was also pushed and threatened by the BJP MPs who were protesting near the entrance. He also alleged that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge was also pushed.

