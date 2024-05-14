Advertisement

Bengaluru: Heavy rains lashed parts of Bengaluru late on Monday, leaving the several areas waterlogged. The rain also brought the mercury down in the city.

Moreover, the sudden downpour turned several parts in the city into what can be called a water stream, highlighting poor drainage facilities in the tech capital.

Visuals have emerged from the rain-hit spots wherein Electronic City and the Hosur main road are seen submerged under water.

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: Roads at the Electronic City and the Hosur main road are waterlogged as sudden rain lashes parts of the city.



(Visuals source- Civil Defence) pic.twitter.com/cu4KpHMuGD — ANI (@ANI)

The rain also disrupted traffic in some areas.

Rain in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi Causes Waterlogging

Apart from Bengaluru, Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi also received heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning, with several areas witnessing waterlogging. People were seen wading through flooded roads.

Bengaluru Logs 45.9 mm of Rainfall So Far

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on Tuesday.

The tech capital has logged 45.9 mm of rainfall in 14 May days, with the weather agency predicting the rainfall to reach 128.7 mm, which is the average rainfall for May.

The heavy rain also caused inconvenience for metro commuters as rainwater entered the concourses of several stations.

According to reports, the Kadugodi Tree Park metro station witnessed severe waterlogging, prompting officials to close certain exit points and redirect passenger traffic around midnight.

More Showers Likely in Karnataka

According to the Met, more rain is in store for Karnataka in the coming days. Whereas, more rain is likely in Bengaluru during the next few days.

The weather department also issued a yellow alert of thunderstorms for the garden city. As per IMD, there is a good probability of heavy rain over Bengaluru and adjoining districts such as Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Tumakuru, and Ramanagara over the next five days.

In a post on X, @Bnglrweatherman tweeted, “Widespread thunderstorms/rains likely over Coastal, Malenadu, North & South Interior Karnataka regions from 16th May. Heavy rains likely from 18th - 21st May. Bengaluru to witness #BengaluruRains during the period with chances of heavy thunderstorms likely over the city between 17th May to 21st May. The city is set to witness some really good rains during the period.”

