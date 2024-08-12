Published 15:06 IST, August 12th 2024
Heavy Rain Continues to Lash Himachal Pradesh, 338 Roads Closed
Landslides triggered by heavy rain since Sunday has led to the closure of 338 roads, including four national highways in Himachal Pradesh
Landslides triggered by heavy rain since Sunday has led to the closure of 338 roads, including four national highways in Himachal Pradesh | Image: PTI
