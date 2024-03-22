Advertisement

Chennai: Heavy rain lashed various parts of Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu early on Friday morning, with commuters facing difficulties.

News agency ANI shared the rain visuals of Thoothukudi where waterlogged roads can be seen.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Heavy downpour in various parts of Thoothukudi since early morning; commuters face difficulties. pic.twitter.com/7ZIEX2R2F8 — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

The weather department has predicted rain at one or two place in the state for the next few days.

i) Enhance rainfall with thunderstorm activity likely over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 21st to 26thMarch, 2024. pic.twitter.com/11OD56CmyA — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 21, 2024

Meanwhile, IMD had also predicted that rainfall activity will intensify along with the thunderstorm over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during March 21 to 26 period.