Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 06:54 IST

Heavy Rain Lashes Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi, Waterlogging in Several Areas

News agency ANI shared the visuals from Thoothukudi where waterlogged roads can be seen.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Thoothukudi rain
Visuals from Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu | Image:ANI
Chennai: Heavy rain lashed various parts of Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu early on Friday morning, with commuters facing difficulties. 

News agency ANI shared the rain visuals of Thoothukudi where waterlogged roads can be seen. 

The weather department has predicted rain at one or two place in the state for the next few days. 

Meanwhile, IMD had also predicted that rainfall activity will intensify along with the thunderstorm over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during March 21 to 26 period.

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 06:54 IST

