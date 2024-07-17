Published 16:39 IST, July 17th 2024
Heavy Rains Continue in Kerala; Orange Alert in 8 Districts, Red Alert in One
The IMD said that a low pressure belt from the north Kerala coast to Gujarat and strong westerly-north westerly winds along the coast of the southern state were the reasons for the expected moderate to heavy rains in the coming days.
Heavy rains continue in Kerala; red alert in one district, orange alert in 8 | Image: PTI
