Advertisement

Rainfall triggered by a western disturbance continued in parts of Rajasthan on Monday and Mahaveerji in Karauli district recorded a maximum of 7 cm rain, the weather department said.

Hailstorms occurred in some places on Sunday, damaging standing crops in several parts of Rajasthan.

Boli in Sawai Madhopur, Parbatsar in Nagaur, Raipur in Pali recorded 4 cm while Tonk received 3 cm of rain during a period of 24 hours ending at 8.30 am Monday.

Several other places also received below 3 cm rain during this period, according to the MeT department.

A weather department official said that the impact of the western disturbance will continue in areas of Jaipur, Kota, Ajmer and Bharatpur divisions on Monday while the weather will be mainly dry on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A new western disturbance will activate in the state on Thursday due to which rainfall activities in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, and Ajmer divisions will revive for a couple of days.