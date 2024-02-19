English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 13th, 2021 at 17:51 IST

Heavy rains lash Odisha, flood alert issued

Heavy rains, triggered by a deep depression, lashed Odisha on Monday, prompting the authorities to issue a flood alert, officials said.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Heavy rains, triggered by a deep depression, lashed Odisha on Monday, prompting the authorities to issue a flood alert, officials said.

Waterlogging was reported from several areas of Bhubaneswar as the state capital recorded 195 mm rainfall in the 24 hours till 8.30 am -- the highest in the last 63 years. On September 9, 1958, the city had received 163 mm rainfall, they said.

The depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression and crossed the coast near Chandbali in Bhadrak district on Monday morning, following which the weather office issued alerts for 13 districts.

The system is very likely to continue moving west-northwestwards across north Odisha, north Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh during the next 48 hours, the weather office said.

The weather office has issued 'Red' warning, predicting heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rains, for Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Sonepur and Bargarh.

In the last 24 hours, Puri received 341 mm rainfall, followed by Paradip (219 mm), Gopalpur (64 mm), Chandbali (46 mm), Balasore (24 mm), the weather office said.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) issued an alert for several districts as major rivers and their tributaries continued to swell due to the incessant rain.

"Brahmani river and its tributaries' water levels are expected to rise in districts such as Angul, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal and Jajpur. Water levels of river Baitarani are expected to rise in districts Keonjhar and Bhadrak," the CWC said.

The water levels of Mahanadi and its tributaries are likely to rise in Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda and Bolangir, it said.

A flood situation is expected in Odisha since the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rains, the CWC alert said.

At present, the Jalka river of Subarnarekha basin in Balasore district is flowing above the danger mark, it said.

The Office of the Special Relief Commissioner in Bhubaneswar received reports of two persons being killed due to wall collapse following heavy rains in the Kendrapara district. "However, the reports are yet to be officially verified," an officer said.

The weather office has asked all ports to hoist local cautionary signal -- III as the sea condition remains rough due to the deep depression. 

Advertisement

Published September 13th, 2021 at 17:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

6 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

9 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

9 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

10 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

10 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

10 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sushmita Reveals Feeling 'Out Of Place' For Not Knowing Table Manners

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  2. Janhvi Kapoor All Set To Star Opposite Ram Charan, Confirms Boney Kapoor

    Entertainment33 minutes ago

  3. Manoj Bajpayee’s Pics From Berlin Film Festival Go Viral

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Yami Gautam's Article 370 To Not Have A Premiere In Kashmir, Here's Why

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Oppenheimer Beats Poor Things To Win BAFTA 2024 For Best Film

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo