Published 23:42 IST, November 15th 2024
Heavy Stone Pelting In Mau After Clash Between 2 Groups Over Vehicle Collision, Cop Injured
A shocking incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district on Friday night where an ugly clash broke out between two groups over a vehicle collision.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Clash Between 2 Groups | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
23:23 IST, November 15th 2024