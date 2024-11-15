sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Champions Trophy | US-India Ties | Elon Musk | Air Pollution | Diljit Dosanjh | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Heavy Stone Pelting In Mau After Clash Between 2 Groups Over Vehicle Collision, Cop Injured

Published 23:42 IST, November 15th 2024

Heavy Stone Pelting In Mau After Clash Between 2 Groups Over Vehicle Collision, Cop Injured

A shocking incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district on Friday night where an ugly clash broke out between two groups over a vehicle collision.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Clash between two groups in Mau, Uttar Pradesh
Clash Between 2 Groups | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

23:23 IST, November 15th 2024